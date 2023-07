Car fire temporarily shuts down lower level of George Washington Bridge

NEW YORK -- Smoke billowed from the George Washington Bridge after a car caught on fire Saturday.

That smoke could be seen across the Hudson River around 8 p.m.

The fire caused the lower level of the GWB to shut down, snarling traffic for hours.

The lower level has since reopened and traffic is back to normal.