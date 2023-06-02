Former New York Gov. George Pataki in Ukraine delivering medical supplies after Russian drone strikes
NEW YORK -- Former New York Gov. George Pataki is on a mission to help civilians in Ukraine.
Friday, Pataki joined CBS2 News from Kyiv, where he is delivering medical supplies in the wake of recent Russian drone attacks.
Pataki is on his fifth trip to Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022.
If you would like to donate to the George Pataki Center's Ukraine Relief Fund, click here.
