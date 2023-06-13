George Floyd-inspired concert "A Knee on the Neck" set to be performed at Lincoln Center

NEW YORK -- A concert will be held Tuesday night at Lincoln Center that will call attention to the murder of George Floyd and systemic injustice faced by Black Americans.

CBS2 has learned more about the ambitious production and the support it is receiving from the Floyd family.

At David Geffen Hall, they will be remembering Floyd with music and poetry, a little more than three years after his murder.

As millions took to the streets demanding reforms be made in his name, various artists added to the conversation with murals, statues and now Tuesday night's show.

Floyd is at the heart of the work with a 62-piece orchestra and 122-member chorus and four soloists titled "A Knee on the Neck."

Adolphus Hailstork is the composer.

"I, like millions of other people, saw the murder and I was shocked and I cannot believe this is America," Hailstork said.

The backbone of his work is the Floyd-inspired poetry of Herbert Woodward Martin.

"I am grateful all around. I get goosebumps," Martin said.

Some of Floyd's family members will be in attendance after having traveled from Minneapolis and Charlotte, North Carolina. They told CBS2 they feel it is important to them that they support this work, even though they know it will generate some difficult emotions."

"We wish that he was still here. We miss him," cousin Paris Stevens said. "This is about just bringing people together and, through this type of art, it just magnifies it to a total lot different level."

"It's continuing to carry the legacy of this movement," aunt Dr. Angela Harrelson said. "When you hear a music piece that touches you ... Creating art through pain and love and support, it's very powerful."

Family members and the creators of "A Knee on the Neck" want the see a world with more compassion, equality and justice, and believe art can inspire a greater determination to do better.

Tickets are available, with all remaining seats being sold at the box office for a discounted $25.