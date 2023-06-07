Watch CBS News
Gender and Family Project empowers youth and their families through gender inclusivity

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. 

Today, we're talking about a local program empowering youth and families while promoting gender inclusivity.

It's called the Gender and Family Project at the Ackerman Institute for the Family in New York. 

We spoke with Director Derrick Jordan about the most common questions they get from parents and family members, as well as the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country.

The organization is also holding a benefit Thursday. 

CLICK HERE and watch the full interview above for more information.  

June 7, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

