Gas leak investigation in Washington Heights forces buildings to evacuate

Dozens evacuated for possible gas leak in Washington Heights

A suspected gas leak in Upper Manhattan forced dozens of people to evacuate buildings in the area.

New York City firefighters and Con Edison started investigating reports of a leak Monday morning on Amsterdam Avenue between 158th Street and 159th in Washington Heights.

Gas service to the area was shut down and Amsterdam was closed down to 156th Street as Con Ed crews started digging into the sidewalk to locate the source of the leak.

New York City firefighters and Con Edison responded to reports of a gas leak on Amsterdam Avenue between 158th and 159th in Washington Heights on Monday, August 4, 2025. CBS News New York

The FDNY said approximately 50 people were evacuated from two buildings nearby as a precaution after the call came in at around 10:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.