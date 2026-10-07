Watch CBS News
Local News

4 buildings in Brooklyn evacuated after gas leak, FDNY says

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
Read Full Bio
Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

Firefighters have evacuated four buildings as they work to repair a gas leak at a construction site in Brooklyn.

The FDNY received a call just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, reporting a high-pressure gas main struck on Prospect Avenue between Eighth Avenue and Prospect Park West.

There are more than 70 fire and EMS personnel at the scene. Crews are checking surrounding properties.

Video from Chopper 2 shows the heavy presence of first responders with parts of the street blocked off. 

chopper-1115-am-1007-hi-res-still-1.jpg
Fire and EMS personnel are on the scene of a gas leak in Brooklyn Wednesday, the FDNY said.  CBS News New York

No injuries have been reported. 

The FDNY said utilities are on the scene, and the Department of Buildings has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue