4 buildings in Brooklyn evacuated after gas leak, FDNY says

Firefighters have evacuated four buildings as they work to repair a gas leak at a construction site in Brooklyn.

The FDNY received a call just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, reporting a high-pressure gas main struck on Prospect Avenue between Eighth Avenue and Prospect Park West.

There are more than 70 fire and EMS personnel at the scene. Crews are checking surrounding properties.

Video from Chopper 2 shows the heavy presence of first responders with parts of the street blocked off.

Fire and EMS personnel are on the scene of a gas leak in Brooklyn Wednesday, the FDNY said. CBS News New York

No injuries have been reported.

The FDNY said utilities are on the scene, and the Department of Buildings has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.