G train service in Brooklyn could be shut down for weeks this summer, MTA says

NEW YORK -- The MTA says G train service in Brooklyn could be shut down for several weeks this summer to install a new system that will drastically improve service.

The schedule is still being finalized.

In a statement, the MTA said:

"The MTA is full speed ahead in the rollout of Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) that will expand modern signaling and decrease headways throughout the transit system. We look forward to continuing engagement with communities across the G line to ensure CBTC installation is delivered efficiently with as little disruption to service as possible."

