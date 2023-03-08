From food to furniture, fungi innovation fosters growth towards a more sustainable future

NEW YORK - Fungi are so prominent they have their own kingdom, just like plants and animals. Kingdom fungi includes mold, yeasts and mushrooms. While on the path to a more sustainable future, companies are tapping into this kingdom fungi.

MyBacon, created by MyForest Foods, starts with a slice of mycelium.

"Mycelium is the mysterious root-like structure of a fungus that essentially allows everything to be consumed as food," said Adam Heinze, director of operations at MyForest Foods.

Heinze said mycelium resembles memory foam and feels a lot like a mushroom. Parent company Ecovative grows it in Green Island, New York.

"We've figured out a way to grow that mycelium up into the air as opposed to along the ground," Heinze said.

And with a texture that mimics real meat.

READ MORE: Brooklyn-based mushroom farm supplies restaurants and stores

MyForest Foods Executive Chef Nick Ruscitto, along with a small team, transformed mycelium into MyBacon.

"It already looks like a pork belly," Ruscitto said.

He described the process as easy.

"In the product now, there's only six ingredients, so we do salt, sugar, liquid smoke, beet juice, coconut oil," Ruscitto said.

"We have a thing that your brain thinks is bacon," Heinze said.

"Fungi hold the key for a more sustainable future and a more sustainable planet," said Giuliana Furci, foundress and executive director of the Fungi Foundation.

Furci said people are experiencing a mycological awakening with companies exploring ways to use the renewable resource. Those who came before knew the value of mycelium and not just for food.

"Many hundreds of years ago, we were already making fabrics from mycelium," Furci said.

Today, companies create leather for clothing, shoes, handbags, furniture and even car interiors.

"It's a lot quicker, and no animals are harmed, and the CO2 emissions are a lot lower," Furci said.

Packing material is another focus for the fungi. It molds easily, provides great cushion and is biodegradable. You can even grow mycelium at home and shape it.

Fun and innovation with fungi is fostering growth toward a more sustainable future.

Heinze also shared that consumers are hungry for MyBacon. Roughly a year ago, you could find it in three stores. Today, MyBacon is sold in more than 40. And, coming next out of the MyForest Foods kitchen is MyJerky, which will likely be on store shelves later this year.