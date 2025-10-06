Long Island highway officer seriously injured during funeral procession

A Long Island highway officer was seriously injured Monday in an accident during a funeral procession.

One of the Nassau County officers leading the motorcade was struck by a pickup truck moments after pulling out of the church in Lindenhurst.

Motorcade appeared to have right of way

Surveillance video taken across the street from Our Lady of Perpetual Help shows members of the Nassau County Highway Patrol leading the procession to the cemetery at around 11 a.m.

The officers had just gathered outside the church and were waiting for the funeral, which involved Nassau County Police, to end.

According to police, a 2020 Toyota Tundra collided with Officer Michael Hyland, who was on a 2020 Harley Davidson, about a half mile away on North Wellwood Avenue.

Hyland, 53, was in critical, but stable condition at a hospital in West Islip, police said.

The funeral procession appeared to have the right of way.

Crash under investigation by Suffolk County

It was not immediately clear if the driver, identified as 61-year-old Jeffrey Geller, who collided with the officer's motorcycle will face charges. Geller was not injured, police said.

The crash is being investigated by Suffolk County Police because that's where it occurred.

Meanwhile, residents pointed out there are no stop signs along the stretch of Wellwood Avenue and said they are needed.

"As a mother of a police officer, NYPD, and wife of a retired police officer, I know the dangers and it's very scary. Something that should have been such a nice day and a nice sendoff, tragedy," Marguerite Danaher, a Lindenhurst merchant, said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Suffolk County Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.