Funeral held for Willis Moore, longtime manager killed in NYC parking garage collapse

NEW YORK -- A funeral is being held for the man killed when a parking garage collapsed last week in the Financial District.

Willis Moore, the longtime manager of the garage, is being remembered by family and friends at a church in Mount Vernon. Mayor Eric Adams is attending the service.

The garage at 57 Ann Street partially collapsed last Tuesday, killing Moore and injuring several others.

The company that owns the garage says it's fully cooperating with the investigation into what caused the collapse.