Car owners allowed to get vehicles from parking garage behind collapsed building in Financial District

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was some relief Thursday night for people whose vehicles have been stuck in a parking garage in the Financial District.

Car owners were able to finally get their cars from the garage at 27 Beekman St.

That garage is directly behind the parking structure that partially collapsed on April 18, killing manager Willis Moore.

Crews are still on the scene of that collapse on Ann Street as demolition continues.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 11:31 PM

