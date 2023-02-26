Funeral for New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour to be held in Newark on March 4
NEW JERSEY -- A funeral for Sayreville, New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour will be held next weekend.
Dwumfour, 30, was found dead from a gunshot wound in a car near her home in Sayreville on Feb. 1.
Police and the FBI are investigating in the search for the shooter. There have been no details on a motive.
Dwumfour, a Republican, was first elected to office in 2021 and considered a rising political star.
MORE: Officials release audio from 911 calls reporting fatal shooting of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
The funeral will be held at Bethany Baptist Church in Newark on March 4.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.