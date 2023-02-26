Watch CBS News
Local News

Funeral for New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour to be held in Newark on March 4

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Funeral scheduled for New Jersey councilwoman
Funeral scheduled for New Jersey councilwoman 00:19

NEW JERSEY -- A funeral for Sayreville, New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour will be held next weekend. 

Dwumfour, 30, was found dead from a gunshot wound in a car near her home in Sayreville on Feb. 1.

Police and the FBI are investigating in the search for the shooter. There have been no details on a motive. 

Dwumfour, a Republican, was first elected to office in 2021 and considered a rising political star.  

MORE: Officials release audio from 911 calls reporting fatal shooting of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

The funeral will be held at Bethany Baptist Church in Newark on March 4. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 7:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.