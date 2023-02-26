Funeral for New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour to be held in Newark on March 4

NEW JERSEY -- A funeral for Sayreville, New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour will be held next weekend.

Dwumfour, 30, was found dead from a gunshot wound in a car near her home in Sayreville on Feb. 1.

Police and the FBI are investigating in the search for the shooter. There have been no details on a motive.

Dwumfour, a Republican, was first elected to office in 2021 and considered a rising political star.

The funeral will be held at Bethany Baptist Church in Newark on March 4.