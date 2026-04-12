After frosty Sunday morning, New York weather heats up. Maps show where temps top 80 this week.

It was a frosty start Sunday in the New York City area, with lots of temperature readings in the 30s, and even 20s, across the suburbs. A frost advisory was in place through 9 a.m. for eastern Suffolk, northwestern Westchester, Passaic, Bergen and all of Rockland counties.

For the rest of today, the risk of wildfire development will start low as an onshore flow brings up relative humidity values. But with breezy conditions returning late in the day, the risk of wildfire development increases slightly.

The other result of the onshore flow will be cooler daytime temperatures compared to Saturday, with highs getting stuck in the 50s for most locations. Bright skies this morning give way to more clouds by the afternoon hours.

CBS News New York

A stray shower is also possible, but mainly north of the city. High levels of tree pollen can be expected all day.

Sunday night

Breezy conditions, along with abundant cloud cover, will linger through Sunday night. Lows won't be as chilly, only dropping into the upper 40s to around 50.

Warmup starts Monday

A major warmup, featuring summer-like temperatures in the 80s, will take over the Eastern Seaboard beginning Monday and lasting through most of the week.

CBS News New York

Despite lots of clouds in place, highs Mondays will be able to easily surge into the mid and upper 70s. Interior sections of New Jersey could reach the 80-degree mark, while coastal locations are likely to only max out in the low 60s at best.

Light showers are possible in the afternoon and evening hours. A very windy day is also anticipated, with gusts between 25-40 mph across the region. This may lead to an enhanced risk of wildfire development once again.

Looking ahead

Widespread high temperatures in the 80s are anticipated away from the coast Tuesday through Thursday. It could feel muggy at times.

CBS News New York

Peak heating is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Some record highs may get set on Wednesday, and inland locations may reach 90 degrees on both days.

In terms of rainfall through the week, chances aren't very high, with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms at times.