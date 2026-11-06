Friday weather in NYC brings us rain and possible flooding around the area

Friday brings us a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain.

CBS News New York

The rain will be particularly heavy from time to time in New York City and areas south and east of the city.

Click here to see the latest storm watches, warnings and alerts.

CBS News New York

Flooding is possible in parts of our area. Sea Girt, N.J. had already seen 3.77 inches of rain in the last 24 hours by early Friday morning.

Friday's rain comes on the heels of Central Park receiving 0.09 inches of rainfall, which was enough to officially end our dry spell.

CBS News New York

Friday morning brings us isolated and scattered downpours, with flooding possible.

CBS News New York

Friday afternoon, the isolated and scattered downpours will continue, particularly south and east of New York City. Flooding will be a possibility. That will extend into Friday night.

Highs Friday will be in the 60s.

CBS News New York

Saturday will bring a cooler day, with showers possible north of New York City. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

CBS News New York

Sunday brings us sun and clouds with seasonal temperatures in the upper 50s.