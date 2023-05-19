Freehold Regional High School District eliminating free bus service next school year

FREEHOLD, N.J. -- A New Jersey high school district that serves more than a half a dozen towns is eliminating free bus service.

The Freehold Regional High School District has announced 3,000 students at six different high schools won't have the courtesy service beginning this fall.

The students impacted by this live up to 2.5 miles from their schools.

The districts says the state only requires school districts to provide courtesy bus service to students who lives farther than that and blames the cut on decreases in state funding.