N.Y. to give out hundreds of free World Cup tickets to working families, first responders and military families

Hundreds of free World Cup tickets will be given to working families with kids, first responders and military families in the New York City area.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Wednesday that 500 would be made available through the Alliance of New York State YMCAs and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Tickets will be distributed through YMCA locations in New York City, on Long Island and in Westchester and Rockland counties. Tunnel to Towers will also distribute tickets to children in economically disadvantaged areas, first responders and military families.

Recipients will also get free round-trip shuttle bus tickets to MetLife Stadium for the match.

"The World Cup is one of the biggest events on the planet, and it shouldn't just be for those who can afford the hottest ticket in town," Hochul said in a statement. "I'm proud to partner with the YMCA and Tunnel to Towers to make sure 500 New Yorkers can be part of this historic moment and experience the magic of the world's game."

"Experiences like the FIFA World Cup inspire, connect, and create lifelong memories, and we are thrilled that more New Yorkers will be able to be part of this once-in-a-generation moment," Alliance of New York State YMCAs Executive Director Kyle Stewart said in a statement, in part.

"This game has a unique ability to bring New Yorkers together in celebration with fans from around the world. We are grateful to be included," Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said in a statement, in part.

The New York New Jersey World Cup Host Committee secured the tickets with support from Uber.

On Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced 770 free World Cup tickets would be given out to select residents, including healthcare workers and families of deployed National Guard members.