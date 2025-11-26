Team effort saves L.I. high school basketball player after he went into cardiac arrest on the court

The life of a 17-year-old Locust Valley High School basketball player was saved on the court, thanks to an extraordinary team of coaches, teachers, paramedics and doctors.

There was an emotional reunion on Wednesday, a little more than a week after the student went into cardiac arrest.

Here's what happened to Francesco Allocca

Players and coaches had just gathered in the school's gymnasium on Nov. 17 for tryouts for the upcoming season when Francesco Allocca's heart stopped beating and he stopped breathing.

"We started tryouts and we saw Francesco on the ground," Locust Valley basketball head coach Andrew Siegel said.

"He turned very pale. I got very scared, saw one of his arms clench. He was struggling to breathe," teammate William Summers added.

From that moment, there was instantaneous collaboration to save Allocca's life. Coaches described how they did just that.

"It was extremely scary. I'd say it's surreal. You do all the training on a dummy and now you are on a real human being," assistant coach Brian LoRusso said.

"We kept doing CPR, administered a couple of shocks from the AED, which worked great," another coach said.

"He literally came back to life right before our eyes," another coach said.

"It's a miracle, but he deserves it. He's such a great kid. He's the best," Siegel said.

"I rode with the student as I was trying to get ahold of his mom, in the ambulance," added Kristen Turnow, Locust Valley's superintendent of schools.

Coaches and paramedics got Francesco to Glen Cove Hospital within 17 minutes. He was then transferred to Cohen Children's Medical Center. He made a stunning recovery, thanks to CPR and a defibrillator.

"I actually just purchased an AED for myself and my family, so it's probably the best thing you can probably buy for someone for their Christmas," said Dr. Mityanand Ramnarine, Glen Cove's Emergency Department chair.

Allocca family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving

Francesco Allocca recognized all the people who had a hand in saving his life.

"Thank you to all the coaches, medical staff, everybody else involved from that night," Francesco Allocca said. And without you guys, I wouldn't be here. So, really, thank you for everything."

"This is very emotional for us, for our family. We are very grateful for coaches and staff stepping in when Francesco was having cardiac arrest," mother Pia Allocca said.

The holidays are taking on special significance for the Allocca family, after Francesco's father died of cancer less than two years ago.

"It couldn't be like a better Thanksgiving. Thanks God and the community," Pia Allocca said.

"It's going to be great to celebrate with the family and have everyone together," Francesco Allocca added.

Doctors want Francesco Allocca to take his time with his recovery in the hope that he can return to the court this season.