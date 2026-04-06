Video shows 4 airlifted from broken down yacht off Long Island coast during bad weather. Watch the rescue.

A Coast Guard crew rescued four people after they were stranded on a yacht off the coast of Long Island during bad weather over the weekend.

They received a report at 5:45 p.m. Saturday that the 42-foot boat broke down and was floating in over 12-foot seas off Moriches Inlet. It was reported that local police and responders couldn't assist because of hazardous weather conditions.

A Coast Guard boat tried to go out but had to return before a helicopter was sent. The aircraft arrived at 8:30 p.m. and hoisted the two men and two women off the yacht.

Video from the rescue shows each person getting put into a metal basket, which is lifted into the air up to the helicopter. The boat is seen rocking back and forth due to the big waves.

The four were treated by medical personnel at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.

"The challenging nature of this rescue underscored the importance of reliable forms of communication and required safety equipment, including life jackets," said Coast Guard Lt. Jonathan Roth. "These are instrumental in getting the mariner to safety and are a must-have on any voyage, any time of year and in all weather."

The yacht washed ashore on Sunday morning at Democrat Point on Fire Island. Local police and New York Department of Environmental Conservation officials said the boat is intact with no risk of pollution.