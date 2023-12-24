Four injured after fire sparks under subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Subways were back up and running Sunday night at the High Street station in Brooklyn, hours after a fire on the tracks, officials said.

Smoke filled the High Street and Cadman Plaza stop as passengers evacuated an A train above the fire at around 6:30 p.m.

FDNY crews determined it was caused by garbage underneath one of the tracks.

Four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals.

While A and C trains resumed service, the investigation caused a shakeup for riders on Christmas Eve.

"Now I have to walk, because I'm afraid. I don't even know if you can take the train," one woman said. "On my way to get the train or the bus, and the bus is not running, and I'm afraid to go down in the train because it was a fire. And it must be at least 50 firemen out here. It is terrible. Christmas Eve, I'm just coming from church."

Officials said the fire remains under investigation.