Former NYPD sergeant faces sentencing for deadly wrong-way crash in Westchester County

A former NYPD sergeant convicted of being involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on the Taconic State Parkway will be sentenced Wednesday.

Investigators said Tiffany Howell, 48, was off-duty and intoxicated when she drove south in the northbound lanes of the parkway in January.

Howell crashed head-on into a car driven by Manuel Boitel, 61. The attorney general's office said she was going more than 50 mph at the time and caused fatal injuries to Boitel.

Prosecutors said Howell's blood-alcohol content was at least 0.18, which is more than twice the legal limit. She was placed on modified duty by the NYPD after the crash, then suspended without pay 11 days later.

Boitel was a husband and father of two from Peekskill. He was heading home from working the night shift as a doorman at a Manhattan condominium when he died, his sons said.

Howell pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter during a plea deal in August. She faces four to 12 years in prison.