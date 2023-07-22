Former NYPD sergeant Adrian DeJesus pleads guilty to assaulting inmate inside holding cell
NEW YORK -- A former NYPD sergeant pleaded guilty Friday to an assault inside a holding cell at Manhattan Central Booking.
Adrian DeJesus, 38, was in court Friday.
He admitted to attacking an inmate inside the holding cell last October.
DeJesus was sentenced to a five-week anger management class.
He was fired from the police force in February for a separate incident.
