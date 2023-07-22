Former NYPD sergeant Adrian DeJesus pleads guilty to assaulting inmate inside holding cell

Former NYPD sergeant pleads guilty to assaulting person in holding cell

Former NYPD sergeant pleads guilty to assaulting person in holding cell

NEW YORK -- A former NYPD sergeant pleaded guilty Friday to an assault inside a holding cell at Manhattan Central Booking.

Adrian DeJesus, 38, was in court Friday.

He admitted to attacking an inmate inside the holding cell last October.

DeJesus was sentenced to a five-week anger management class.

He was fired from the police force in February for a separate incident.