Former NYPD officer convicted of attempted assault for punching man while responding to 911 call

NEW YORK — A former NYPD officer has been convicted of attempted assault for repeatedly punching a man in the face while responding to a 911 call two years ago.

Christian Zapata was sentenced to time served Wednesday after he was found guilty of attempted assault in the third degree.

In a statement, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said:

"This defendant is now convicted of attempted assault for punching an unarmed civilian thirteen times in the face. Police officers have challenging jobs and I have the utmost respect for our men and women in uniform, but the use of unlawful force cannot be permitted. Holding members of law enforcement accountable when they break the law is essential for public safety and upholding the public's trust, and I thank our team of prosecutors for their hard work to secure this conviction."

Body cam video shows Christian Zapata punching man

According to the DA's office, on Dec. 7, 2022, Zapata, who was a sergeant at the time, and at least two other NYPD officers responded to a report about an emotionally disturbed child inside an apartment in Harlem.

In body camera video, Jerome Collins, who was dating the child's mother, is seen asking the officers to put on face masks while inside the apartment, but they do not. At one point, Collins tries to hand an officer a mask, but the officer pushes it away.

According to the DA's office, Collins then tried to check on the child, but an officer began backing him down a hallway. The DA's office says Collins swatted the officer's hand away, and the officer grabbed both Collins' wrists. Zapata then punched Collins in the face and head about 13 times before two NYPD officers pulled Zapata away from Collins.

Zapata was suspended after the incident and demoted from sergeant to officer in August 2023. He was indicted on one count of assault in October 2023.

Collins was initially arrested and charged, but the DA declined to prosecute.