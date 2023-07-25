Former Manhattan gynecologist Robert Hadden sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing hundreds of patients

Convicted former gynecologist expected to face 20 years in prison

NEW YORK -- Former Columbia University gynecologist Robert Hadden was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday.

Hadden was convicted on federal charges of sexually abusing more than 200 patients during medical exams over the course of decades.

He worked at two prestigious Manhattan hospitals, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York Presbyterian. In 2016, he surrendered his medical license, but avoided prison time at the state level as part of a plea deal.

Hadden's attorneys asked for leniency in sentencing, citing mental health issues. But prosecutors called him a prolific predator who used his doctor-patient relationship to sexually assault patients who trusted him.

More than 200 women came forward with claims of sexual assault dating back to the 1980s.

