Former gynecologist Robert Hadden faces sentencing on federal charges he sexually abused patients

NEW YORK -- Former gynecologist Robert Hadden faces sentencing Monday for sexually abusing his patients.

He was convicted on federal charges in January and could face decades in prison.

CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado is live outside the courthouse in Lower Manhattan with a look at what to expect from the hearing.

Hadden faced state charges back in 2016, ending in no jail time. Now, he faces federal charges, and survivors are hoping for a different outcome.

Victims are expected to speak during the sentencing. Then, the judge will decide on Hadden's punishment.

Read More: Survivors plead with judge to throw the book at former gynecologist Robert Hadden

The hearings were split into two parts so all of the victims could give impact statements.

Hadden's first sentencing took place on June 28 inside a packed federal courtroom. Eleven women shared the trauma they endured at the hands of the former Manhattan gynecologist.

He was convicted in January of inducing patients to cross state lines for appointments they believed were routine examinations but were in fact occasions for sexual assault.

The 64-year-old from Englewood, New Jersey had worked at two prestigious Manhattan hospitals -- Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York Presbyterian Hospital.

While survivors say this year's charges are a victory, many recall the outcome of his 2016 state charges when he received no jail time, only his medical license being stripped, as part of deal with the Manhattan district attorney's office.

During last month's hearing, survivors expressed how the assaults left them with anxiety, depression and the inability to experience joy.

"For so long, the women, including myself, have felt shame and guilt and have been suppressing the justice that we need," survivor Liz Hall said.

"The guilt is his to bear, and he's finally, I would hope, bearing some of that. Although, as others have said, he walked into the courtroom and he acts like he's at happy hour, he waves, he looks around," said survivor Amy Yoney.

Each of the four federal counts could bear a maximum of 20 years in prison.