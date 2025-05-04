Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO found unfit to stand trial in New York

Michael Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, is not competent to stand trial on sex trafficking charges in New York, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Judge Nusrat Choudhury also directed the Attorney General's office to place Jeffries in a hospital for up to four months.

"The court finds by a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant is presently suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense," Choudhury wrote in his decision.

Jeffries' lawyers filed a letter in federal court last month saying the 80-year-old requires around-the-clock care because of Alzheimer's disease, Lewy body dementia and the "residual effects of a traumatic brain injury."

In their letter, his lawyers said at least four medical professionals concluded that their client's cognitive issues are "progressive and incurable" and that he will not "regain his competency and cannot be restored to competency in the future."

The defense, as well as prosecutors, requested that Jeffries be placed in federal Bureau of Prisons custody so he can be hospitalized and receive treatment that might allow his criminal case to proceed.

Jeffries has been free on $10 million bond since pleading not guilty last October to federal charges of sex trafficking and interstate prostitution on Long Island.

Prosecutors say he and his partner, Matthew Smith, along with a third man, James Jacobson, used the promise of modeling jobs to lure men to drug-fueled sex parties in New York City, the Hamptons and other locations.

The 16-count indictment outlines allegations of sex trafficking dating from December 2008 to March 2015.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege Jeffries, Smith and Jacobson used "force, fraud and coercion to traffic those men for their own sexual gratification." Jacobson allegedly acted as a recruiter and had "tryouts" with potential candidates, which "typically required that the candidates first engage in commercial sex acts with him."

"What's alleged in the indictment is not only beyond disturbing, dishonorable and disgraceful, it's criminal," FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Dennehy said when the indictment was announced.

Smith and Jacobson also pleaded not guilty and are out on bond.