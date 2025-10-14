Homeowners near Forest Hills Stadium in Queens sue city over what they say are unlawful street closures

Concert crowds at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens have some neighbors fed up.

The Forest Hills Gardens Corporation, who has jurisdiction over the streets, is suing the city, saying the closing down of their private residential streets to accommodate stadium concerts is unlawful and a violation of their rights.

"You can't park there. You can't drive. If you're elderly, disabled... It blocks deliveries, school buses," said Matthew Mandell, chair of the Forest Hills Gardens Corporation's Law Committee Board.

The city is not commenting on this lawsuit.

The New York City Police Department says they patrol the streets around the stadium during events, however, unless it's an emergency situation, the NYPD is not present on private streets controlled by the Forest Hills Gardens Corporation.

Forest Hills residents split on concert issues

It's music to some ears, but a headache for others.

Residents like Russ Gundlach say events at the stadium bring more than just big-name performers; he ends up with thousands of concertgoers right at his doorsteps.

"You have people showing up here at 7:30 in the morning and forming a line," he said. "I can't get to either one of our service entrances."

The residents say the concerts have brought quality-of-life problems they never imagined.

"The soundchecks, the deliveries, trash pickups in the middle of the night," Mandell said. "The events have just gotten bigger, louder and more frequent."

Forest Hills Stadium has operated as a major concert venue for decades, and supporters argue the events boost local business and bring life to the community.

"Concerts date back to 1964 when the Beatles first played that stadium," resident Josh Swade said. "And this is a celebration of this neighborhood and our history ... as Forest Hills residents, to sort of take pride in something that's happening in our backyard."