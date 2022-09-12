Watch CBS News
Consumer

Ford recalls 200,000 SUVs due to fire concerns

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Ford is recalling two of its most popular SUVs due to fire concerns.

The automaker recalled 200,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators after learning their heating and cooling fan motors can catch fire.

The specific models being recalled were built between 2015-2017.

So far, the company has received reports of 25 fires. Twelve of those caused extensive damage.

Ford started to reach out to affected vehicle owners Monday and is asking customers to bring those SUVs back for free repairs.

To check if your vehicle is affected, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 11:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.