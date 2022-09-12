Ford recalls 200,000 SUVs due to fire concerns

NEW YORK -- Ford is recalling two of its most popular SUVs due to fire concerns.

The automaker recalled 200,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators after learning their heating and cooling fan motors can catch fire.

The specific models being recalled were built between 2015-2017.

So far, the company has received reports of 25 fires. Twelve of those caused extensive damage.

Ford started to reach out to affected vehicle owners Monday and is asking customers to bring those SUVs back for free repairs.

To check if your vehicle is affected, click here.