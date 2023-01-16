For MLK Day of Service, Paterson volunteers install free smoke detectors at 1,400 homes

PATERSON, N.J. - While many are off work Monday, volunteers in New Jersey say it's a day "on."

The group is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a day of service with the goal to help save lives.

Volunteers and firefighters are going door to door in Paterson, doing smoke detector installations. It's part of the "Sound the Alarm" event.

They're installing free smoke alarms in homes and providing fire safety information to families.

"It means a lot, because, you know, you want, my grandkids, you want everybody in the house to be safe," said Paterson resident Leisa Lopez.

The volunteers planned to stop at 1,400 homes on MLK Day.

"In the spirit of Dr. King, and in the spirit of service, we are here helping vulnerable families," said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

The city of Paterson and its fire department are teaming up with the American Red Cross for this day of service. Julie Siciliano is one of about 50 volunteers who participated.

"I do most of sheltering with the Red Cross, so I see the after effects with people, what happens after a fire, and it's very disheartening. So if we can help prevent some of those situations, that's a good thing," Siciliano said.

"Most people don't realize they have less than two minutes to get out of their home, and if they don't have a working smoke alarm it's going to extend that much time," said Rosie Taravella of the Red Cross.

Events like this are part of the Home Fire Campaign launched by the Red Cross in 2014 to reduce fire deaths and injuries.

"This initiative has been going on almost 10 years. Do you think it has made a difference?" CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis asked.

"Without a doubt. I can tell you in my 10 years, our fires have decreased about 40% or more," said Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott. "Thankfully, more often than not now, we're finding fires at very smaller stage, and it's due to the presence of smoke detectors."

The group is hoping to make a difference in this community, one home at a time - what this day of service is all about.

"It's not a day 'off,' its a day 'on.' It's a day to serve your city, serve your community, and solidify the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King," Sayegh said.

The alarms installed have an internal battery that lasts about 10 years.

To date, the Red Cross and its partners have installed more than 48,000 free smoke alarms in New Jersey homes, and more than two million nationwide.

