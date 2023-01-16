Life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrated at Brooklyn Academy of Music

NEW YORK - Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. day, and his life and legacy are being celebrated with events across our area.

The Brooklyn Academy of Music is holding its annual tribute to the civil rights leader.

Monday's event marks the 37th year the Brooklyn Academy of Music has honored King's legacy. The event is considered to be the largest public celebration honoring the civil rights icon here in the city. The theme this year is "Defending Democracy."

"I'm here because Dr. Martin Luther King was a great man. He did a lot not only for Black people, but for America and for the world," said Brooklyn resident Ian Carter.

"To see so many people celebrating is so valuable for us," Gloria Alba said.

People like Carter and Alba made an effort to celebrate the life and work of King by attending the Brooklyn Academy of Music's 37th MLK Day event. It kicked off at 10:30 a.m., but they were among more than 100 who decided to get in line just hours prior to guarantee a spot for the festivities.

"The legacy is live, especially seeing all of these people, and we want to celebrate with them," Alba said.

"I was born in Barbados, but that doesn't matter. He was a great man, an honorable man and because of that, we are a beneficiary of that," Carter said.

King would've been 94 this year. It took nearly 20 years after his assassination on April 4, 1968 to observe the first MLK Day. While the civil rights leader was born on Jan. 15, we celebrate his birthday each year on the third Monday of the month. In 1994, the federal holiday, became a national day of service, where everyone is encouraged to volunteer or commemorate his work by paying tribute.

That was certainly the notion in Brooklyn.

"I think making sure we do something. We read about him, not just the short snippets. We should read all the speeches," said Harlem resident Marni Aarlev.

Aarlev was among thousands who are expected to attend Monday's festivities at BAM. Even some middle schoolers from Brooklyn decided to use their day off to learn about King's legacy.

"We really appreciate all that he's done," one student said.

"Martin Luther King had a really big impact. Without him then some people would be afraid to stand up for who they are," said another.

"He stood up for the people that didn't have a voice," said another. "We can still honor him till this day."

And with that, let the young kids or adults who attended Monday's event be an inspiration to do something Monday in the icon's legacy. A man who paved the way for all of us to live the life we live now.