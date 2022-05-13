Acclaimed Broadway play "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf" extends run

NEW YORK -- A highly acclaimed play will stay on Broadway a little bit longer.

The revival of "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf" had announced that the show would be closing early, but support from theater fans led to an extension.

The play will now run through June 5.

"For colored girls..." is nominated for seven Tony Awards, including two for director and choreographer Camille A. Brown.

Brown spoke to CBS2's Dave Carlin about the support for the show.

"Really, shout out to the community who was really behind keeping this show together and alive and moving forward," she said. "It was truly the fans that put that together and put it forward."

"For colored girls..." is on stage at Broadway's Booth Theatre.