Fair Media Council honors CBS News New York's Jennifer McLogan with 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award

The Fair Media Council presented CBS News New York's longtime Long Island reporter Jennifer McLogan with a 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday.

McLogan received the honor at the annual Fair Media Council Folio Awards Luncheon in Garden City.

"It comes from caring deeply about the daily assignments, wondering who will we meet on that beat that day? Whose lives will we change and whose lives will change ours in subtle and profound ways," McLogan said.

McLogan and photojournalist Frank Maestre received four Folio Awards.

CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff and Joe Garufi were honored with five Folio Awards. Jennifer Bisram, Carlos Vasquez and Elle McLogan were also honored.

Elle McLogan presented her mother's Lifetime Achievement Award.

CBS News New York anchors Dick Brennan and Steve Overmyer were also featured Folio Awards presenters.