Seven people were hurt when an MTA bus crashed in Queens on Friday morning.

It happened at 57th Road and Main Street at around 6 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the Q 30 bus traveling through the intersection before smashing into a light pole and ticket machine.

The pole was completely taken down.

An MTA bus crashed in Flushing, Queens on July 11, 2025. CBS News New York

Fortunately, authorities said the injuries were minor.

The bus, however, sustained significant damage to its front end.