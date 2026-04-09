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Queens man lit fire that killed 4, including child, and "just let it burn," DA says

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Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger,
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin has covered major national news stories and events in the past four decades including Superstorm Sandy and its tri-state impacts, Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina and Iniki on Kauai, Hawaii. He also covered the Space Shuttle Program, 1989 San Francisco Earthquake, numerous Southern California wildfires, the trial and execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in Florida, the 1994 police shooting death of Tyke the eacaped Cirus Elephant on the streets of Honolulu, 2009's Miracle on the Hudson, the NYC Mayoral administrations of Bloomberg through Adams and more.
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A Queens man was arraigned Thursday over his alleged involvement in a fire that killed four people, including a child, last month. 

Roman Amatitla, 38, faces second degree murder, arson, assault and petit larceny charges. 

3-year-old killed

Prosecutors claim Amatitla set the March 16 fire in the apartment building at Avery Avenue and College Point Boulevard.  

Sihan Yang, 3, and Chengri Cui, 50, Chie Shin Ming and Hong Zhao were killed. The medical examiner ruled all four deaths homicides.

lushing-multi-alarm-fire-citizen-0316-live-hi-res-still.jpg
Firefighters battle a blaze in Flushing, Queens on March 16, 2026.  Citizen.com

"This was pandemonium. This was a burning fire, this was a house that was on fire, and what led up to fire is really quite disturbing," Queens DA Melinda Katz said. 

"He intentionally let it burn"

Prosecutors said there's no apparent connection between Amatitla and either the home set on fire, or the people who lived there. 

Surveillance video captured him going in and out of the building three times, prosecutors said. According to the criminal complaint, he allegedly crossed the street, went to a gas station, shoplifted one beer while purchasing another, and picked up some matches. He then returned to the building a fourth time, according to prosecutors. 

Back at the building, he allegedly lit a piece of paper on fire, and put the burning paper into the garbage at the bottom of the first floor stairwell. 

"And just let it burn. And he intentionally let it burn. And four people were killed. Three people died of smoke inhalation, including a 3-year-old child," Katz said.

Zhao had jumped from a window to escape the flames and smoke, and died from injuries sustained in the fall, according to the criminal complaint. 

Two firefighters were hospitalized when the second floor of the structure fell apart. 

Amatitla allegedly told the NYPD he started the fire because he had gotten into a fight at work and had been fired, and "needed to get his anger out," according to the criminal complaint.   

Katz called it "one of the greatest crimes this borough has seen in a very long time." 

"Our client has been charged, but a charge is not a conviction. We intend to vigorously defend him, and I would ask that we let the legal system play out, because right now, he's presumed innocent," Amatitla's defense attorney Vivian Cedeno said. 

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