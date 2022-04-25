Watch CBS News

Flushing Library reopens Monday for 1st time since pandemic started

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Flushing Library set to reopen 00:30

NEW YORK -- A Queens library reopens Monday for the first time since the pandemic started. 

Flushing Library first closed as COVID infections spread. It reopened for some services, but then closed to become a vaccine delivery site, and later closed again for planned renovations. 

The library reopens its doors at 10 a.m. It will be open:

  • Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 25, 2022 / 9:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.