Flushing Library reopens Monday for 1st time since pandemic started
NEW YORK -- A Queens library reopens Monday for the first time since the pandemic started.
Flushing Library first closed as COVID infections spread. It reopened for some services, but then closed to become a vaccine delivery site, and later closed again for planned renovations.
The library reopens its doors at 10 a.m. It will be open:
- Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.