Flushing Library reopens Monday for 1st time since pandemic started

NEW YORK -- A Queens library reopens Monday for the first time since the pandemic started.

Flushing Library first closed as COVID infections spread. It reopened for some services, but then closed to become a vaccine delivery site, and later closed again for planned renovations.

The library reopens its doors at 10 a.m. It will be open:

Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.