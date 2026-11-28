Someone on Long Island's holiday shopping budget just got a lot bigger!

While no one won the $673 million jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing, the New York Lottery says one winning second-prize ticket was sold in Nassau County.

That lucky ticketholder's prize will be $3 million.

The New York Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 287 Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park.

The winning numbers were 8, 16, 18, 33 and 48, and the Mega Ball was 19.

The winner has one year to claim their prize at a New York Lottery Customer Service Center or by mail. In New York, the names of lottery winners are made public.

Because no one won the jackpot, it now grows to $700 million, with an estimated cash value of $296.8 million. The next drawing is Tuesday.