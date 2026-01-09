2 shot inside Flatbush, Brooklyn deli

Two men were shot in a deli in Flatbush, Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 3 p.m. inside Alex Deli & Grocery, which is located at Flatbush and Newkirk avenues.

One man, 24, was shot in the face. The other, 26, was struck in the back.

Two men were shot inside Alex Deli & Grocery on Jan. 9, 2026. CBS News New York

Both were rushed to the hospital, and are expected to survive.

So far there's no word on what led up to the shooting.

The United Bodegas Association says they're offering a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest of those responsible.