2 Long Island women killed in boat accident in Maine

Two women from Long Island were killed in a boat accident in Maine on Saturday, authorities said.

The victims have been identified as 53-year-old Farhana Nasir, of Selden, and 23-year-old Kiran Akbar, of Lake Grove.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. at Flagstaff Lake in Eustis, Maine.

7 thrown into water after boat flips on Flagstaff Lake

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, seven people were boating on the lake in an 18-foot pontoon boat.

Authorities said as the boat approached the beach area of a campground, the bow of the boat started to dip underwater. Despite the boat operator's attempts to raise the bow, the boat flipped, throwing all seven passengers into the water about 180 feet from shore, officials said.

Witnesses both on the shore and out on the lake pulled all seven passengers out of the water and brought them to shore, officials said.

Nasir, Akbar and a third passenger were unresponsive when they were removed from the water. The witnesses performed CPR on all three, but Nasir and Akbar died at the scene.

The third passenger, a 22-year-old woman from New York, was flown to a local medical center, where she was last reported to be in critical condition.

According to authorities, none of the passengers were wearing lifejackets.

The accident is under investigation, but authorities say it does not appear alcohol was a factor.