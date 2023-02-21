Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain today; Red Alert for wintry mix Wednesday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain today
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain today 02:48

Alerts: Yellow Alert this afternoon for iso'd gusty downpours. Red Alert tomorrow PM through early Thursday AM for a wintry mix and rain with the biggest impact N&W due to some icing.

Forecast: We catch a break through midday, then a few gusty downpours push through this afternoon. It will be 10+ degrees colder with highs in the 40s. With the exception of an early shower, skies clear up tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s and 20s. 

Tomorrow starts dry with a wintry mix/rain developing in the afternoon with some changing over into the evening. Expect highs in the 40s again.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will start off with a little drizzle with some leftover sleet/freezing rain off to the north. Things should generally improve the remainder of the day with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. 

As for Friday, it will be mostly sunny, cold and blustery with highs in the 40s.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 8:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

