First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

Alert: Yellow Alert for today, specifically for scattered showers and storms developing midday through the afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe.

Forecast: After a nice start, clouds will increase through the morning, followed by showers and storms developing by midday (11a-1p) and continuing through the afternoon hours. They'll be on/off and in waves, so not everyone will see them. Any t'storm that does move through can be locally strong to severe with gusty winds, small hail, and brief heavy rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. 

After a leftover shower/storm early this evening, things turn quiet tonight. As of now, the Yankees/Mets should be fine with a brief early delay as the worst case should a storm still be nearby. Temps fall into the 50s and low 60s overnight. As for tomorrow, we're back to nice with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s. Just a slim 10% shower risk for northern areas.

Looking Ahead: Our alternating pattern continues with another round of some showers and perhaps t'storms moving in on Friday.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 8:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

