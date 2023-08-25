First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for heavy rain that could impact morning commute
Alert: Yellow Alert early Friday morning due to pockets of heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding.
Today: Heavy rain this morning, then a leftover chance of showers and rumbles of thunder later this afternoon. Warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight: Few showers/rumbles of thunder around. Humid with lows around 70.
Tomorrow: Chance of showers in the morning. Warmer and still a bit humid with highs in the 80s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, not as warm and a little less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.
