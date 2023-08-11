First Alert Weather: Warm sunshine, low humidity to end the work week

It was a rather wet Thursday, especially for eastern Long Island. Luckily, Friday is shaping up to be a much better day. Sunshine and lower humidity will dominate the day's weather. Highs will climb back into the mid 80s.

For tonight, skies remain clear, and the humidity stays low. Perfect conditions for the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Celebration at Yankee Stadium. It will be comfortably cool, with lows ranging from the upper 60s in the city, to the mid 50s for our northern suburbs. The low humidity will not last long, as the levels creep back up on Sunday.

This will set the stage for another round of thunderstorms from the afternoon into the evening. While the coverage of these storms does not look as widespread as recent events, some of the storms may be severe. The greatest hazard with these storms looks to be damaging wind. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. An alert is currently being considered.

Highs will warm further into the mid and upper 80s. The storm threat diminishes by Sunday morning, setting the stage for a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.