Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm and sunny, with low humidity

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Sunny, warm, low humidity
First Alert Weather: Sunny, warm, low humidity 02:25

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with low humidity. Expect highs around 80. Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable with 60s in the city, 50s inland and some 40s well N&W. 

fa-today-right-53.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs around 80 again.

fa-7-day-53.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Thursday we'll see an up-tick in the humidity with a late day shower. As for Friday, it will be humid with some showers/thunderstorms around.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 7:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.