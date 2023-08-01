First Alert Weather: Warm and sunny, with low humidity
Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with low humidity. Expect highs around 80. Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable with 60s in the city, 50s inland and some 40s well N&W.
As for tomorrow, it will be the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs around 80 again.
Looking Ahead: Thursday we'll see an up-tick in the humidity with a late day shower. As for Friday, it will be humid with some showers/thunderstorms around.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.