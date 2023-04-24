First Alert Weather: Unsettled week ahead with highs in low 60s, rain chances

Forecast: Currently, the skies are clear, and temperatures are cool. This will translate to a mostly sunny morning for most.

CBS2

A few more clouds will be present in the afternoon, with a slight chance of a shower, especially for areas north of the city. Overall, it's a dry day, with a high of 62. Tonight, the skies will clear out, and it will cool off. Our low will be 44, while some of our suburbs will drop into the 30s.

CBS2

Looking ahead: Tuesday will be a near repeat performance of today. The only difference is that the shower threat is slightly increased. Otherwise, it's another decent day with a high of 60. The rest of the week will feature multiple chances of rain, and below average temperatures, with temperatures hovering not too far from the 60-degree mark.