First Alert Weather: Thanksgiving forecast looking breezy and bright

Forecast

CBS New York

Breezy and bright skies are in place on this day of thanks. The winds will gust up to 25 mph at times, but not high enough to disrupt the balloons at the parade. Highs will top out in the low 50s for most.

For tonight, skies will remain clear, and winds will relax. Lows will range from 40 in the city to the 30s throughout the suburbs.

Black Friday will present no issues for all the shoppers out there, as a mix of sun and clouds will be in place. It will be cooler though, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Looking Ahead

CBS New York

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and even colder. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Late rain chance. Highs in the upper 40s.