First Alert Weather: Temperatures fall into 40s Friday; Tracking snow this weekend

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps back in the 40s
First Alert Weather: Temps back in the 40s 02:40
We are starting this morning off clear and cold, but that's pretty normal for December 9th. This will lead to a seasonably chilly day, with lots of sunshine, and a high of 45. For tonight, skies will remain clear, and temps will be cold. We're expecting of low of 34 in the city, with widespread 20s in the suburbs. Our far northwestern zones may even drop into the teens. Saturday looks to be a day that features more clouds than sun, with a high of only 43. 

Our focus then turns to Sunday into Monday, as we have a Yellow Alert in place for that timeframe. Overall, it looks like a mostly rain event for the city and points south and east, but it is becoming more likely that our northwestern suburbs will see some accumulating snow. 

Our weather team will be closely monitoring this situation, as it is subject to change.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 8:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

