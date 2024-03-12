Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Taste of spring as temperatures soar into 60s this week

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Skies clear and temperatures soar
First Alert Weather: Skies clear and temperatures soar 03:46

Alerts & advisories

Advisory: Flood Warnings along the Passaic River until Thursday.

Forecast

fa-today-right-2024-03-12t075324-793.png
CBS New York

Today: Still brisk this morning with wind chills in the 30s. Mostly sunny and milder than yesterday with highs in the 60s... a taste of spring.

Tonight: Nice and comfortable. Lows in the upper 40s with 30s across some of our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and even milder with highs in the 60s.

Looking ahead

fa-today-right-2024-03-12t075324-793.png
CBS New York

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild again with highs in the 60s to around 70°.

Friday: Chance of showers with highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Trending drier. Highs around 60.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 7:56 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

