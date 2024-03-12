First Alert Weather: Taste of spring as temperatures soar into 60s this week
Alerts & advisories
Advisory: Flood Warnings along the Passaic River until Thursday.
Forecast
Today: Still brisk this morning with wind chills in the 30s. Mostly sunny and milder than yesterday with highs in the 60s... a taste of spring.
Tonight: Nice and comfortable. Lows in the upper 40s with 30s across some of our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and even milder with highs in the 60s.
Looking ahead
Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild again with highs in the 60s to around 70°.
Friday: Chance of showers with highs in the 60s.
Saturday: Trending drier. Highs around 60.