First Alert Weather: Sunshine, low 80s and low humidity

First Alert Weather: Pick of the week?

Forecast: Today's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the low 80s again. Tonight will remain quiet with temps falling into the 60s and 50s.

As for tomorrow, it will be slightly more humid with a late day chance of showers. Expect highs in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead: Friday will be humid with some showers/thunderstorms around and the threat of an isolated severe thunderstorm. Highs will be around 80.

As for this weekend, high pressure regains control and delivers mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.