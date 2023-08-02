Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Sunshine, low 80s and low humidity

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Pick of the week?
First Alert Weather: Pick of the week? 02:48

Forecast: Today's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the low 80s again. Tonight will remain quiet with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. 

fa-today-right-54.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be slightly more humid with a late day chance of showers. Expect highs in the low 80s.

jl-storm-watch-4.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be humid with some showers/thunderstorms around and the threat of an isolated severe thunderstorm. Highs will be around 80. 

fa-7-day-54.png
CBS2

As for this weekend, high pressure regains control and delivers mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.  

First published on August 2, 2023 / 7:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.