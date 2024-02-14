Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Sunny but cold wind chills this Valentine's Day

By Justin Lewis

CBS New York

Forecast

Today (Valentine's Day): Cold morning with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Sunny, cold and windy this afternoon. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Tonight: Very cold and breezy. Feels like teens.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with late snow/rain showers. Still a chill with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Looking ahead

Friday: Chance of a little leftover snow early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and blustery with wind chills in the 30s.

Saturday: Chance of snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday: Seasonal sunshine and breezy. Highs in the low 40s, but feels like the 30s.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 8:10 AM EST

