Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Sunny and humid, Yellow Alert for storms Friday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Sunshine before another round of rain
First Alert Weather: Sunshine before another round of rain 02:48

Alerts: Yellow Alert on Friday due to the threat of localized flooding and a couple of strong afternoon thunderstorms.

fa-yellow-alert-2.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be brighter and warmer with just a stray shower. Expect highs in the mid 80s. This evening will be quiet with showers/t'storms approaching from the west/northwest overnight. 

jl-fa-severe-2.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, showers/t'storms push through in the morning with a couple of strong t'storms possible in the afternoon. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

fa-7-day-47.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. As for Sunday, it will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 7:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.