First Alert Weather: Sunny and humid, Yellow Alert for storms Friday
Alerts: Yellow Alert on Friday due to the threat of localized flooding and a couple of strong afternoon thunderstorms.
Forecast: Today will be brighter and warmer with just a stray shower. Expect highs in the mid 80s. This evening will be quiet with showers/t'storms approaching from the west/northwest overnight.
As for tomorrow, showers/t'storms push through in the morning with a couple of strong t'storms possible in the afternoon. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. As for Sunday, it will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.
