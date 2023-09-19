First Alert Weather: Sunny and breezy with highs in mid 70s
Advisories: High risk of rip currents along south facing NY beaches
Forecast
Today: Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tonight: Cool and comfortable with lows in the 50s again... 40s N&W.
Tomorrow: Sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.
Looking Ahead
Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.
Friday: Partly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.
Saturday: PM rain chance. Highs around 70.
