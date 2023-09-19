First Alert Weather: Sunny and breezy with highs in mid 70s

First Alert Weather: Clear skies for most of the week

Advisories: High risk of rip currents along south facing NY beaches

CBS New York

Forecast

Today: Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight: Cool and comfortable with lows in the 50s again... 40s N&W.

Tomorrow: Sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Looking Ahead

Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Saturday: PM rain chance. Highs around 70.