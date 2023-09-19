Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Sunny and breezy with highs in mid 70s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Clear skies for most of the week
First Alert Weather: Clear skies for most of the week 02:42

Advisories: High risk of rip currents along south facing NY beaches 

fa-today-right-72.png
CBS New York

Forecast

Today: Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight: Cool and comfortable with lows in the 50s again... 40s N&W.

Tomorrow: Sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

fa-7-day-77.png
CBS New York

Looking Ahead

Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Saturday: PM rain chance. Highs around 70.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 7:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.